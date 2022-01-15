DragRave with Mystery Box

× Expand wanderlinger brewing dragrave

Happy new year, DragRavers! Now that all the hustle bustle of the holidays is over, you’ve taken down your holiday decor, returned and exchanged all those ugly shirts your Aunt Donna gave you for Christmas, and the last of the holiday leftovers have been eaten, how does a night of relaxation and partying sound?

Saturday, January 15th, we’re back at Wanderlinger Brewing Company for DRAGRAVE: Slumber Party! Get ready for a night of PJs, junk food, pillow fights, and of course, a drag show and dance rave that lasts until you decide it’s time to go home!

The sickest beats in Chattanooga will be provided by none other than Mystery Box before and after the drag show, and all night into the morning hours when the last of you gives in from dance fatigue!

At showtime, we have the sexy and sleepy talents of Courtney Chance, BeeBee Alexander, The Platinum Angel, and Pynk Dyme, as well as show host, one of your Royals of Rave, Ciran Chanel Stratton!

We know everybody loves FREE MONEY, right? Well, let’s see you don your sexiest, sleepiest, best slumber party apparel for a chance to win a CASH PRIZE of $75!

We’re looking forward to an awesome night of house-robes, fuzzy slippers, junk food, and PARTYING! We might even play Spin the Bottle or 7 Minutes in Heaven, for those of you old enough to remember actual house parties and old school party games!

$10 presale and $15 at the door!