DragRave - Nightmare Before Christmas

Hey DragRavers!

Do you love Christmas and Halloween? Or just one or the other? Either way, we got you covered. Introducing DRAGRAVE: THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS! We’ll be serving you up some Christmas meets Halloween realness. We’re still not over Halloween, can you tell?

As always we’ve got the spookiest/most festive beats provided by DJ Mystery Box! We’ll be rocking around the Christmas tree, and raising a little hell. Performance by our superstar lineup, including 2021’s Mr. Cabaret Casinova, Dakota Deville, The Tropical Taste, Lana Cabana, The Circus King, Alistar Paige, and The Backwoods Bearded Barbie, Kreature Von Tonic! All hosted by your Rave Royals, Gin Von Tonic, and Ciran Chanel Stratton! Don’t forget about our $75 costume contest. Dress up, show out, and you might win some cash!!

Per usual, we have interactive art experiences for you - including festive face painting by the lovely Anna aka @kpoptrashcosplay, and spooktacular tarot readings by Tyler Britton aka soulcraft_creations1111!

Come party with us and let’s celebrate the holiday season in the most crazy, weird, beautiful way!!

Tickets $10 in adv | $15 at door | Ages 21+