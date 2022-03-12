× Expand Wanderlinger Brewing DragRave

IS THAT A UFO? 🛸 Nope! It’s just DragRave: OUTERSPACE! March 12th at Wanderlinger Brewing Company. Come on DragRavers, let’s get other worldly! ✨

It’s the theme you DragRavers have been asking for. So we’re so psyched to take you in a spaceship filled with black lights, amazing beats by DJ Mystery Box, and fierce out-of-this-world drag queens! All hosted by your Rave Royals, Ciran Chanel Stratton and Gin Von Tonic. Featuring performances by the other worldly, Briana Adams, the interstellar superstar, Adhara Bull (Nashville, TN) and the starry eyed goddess, Nova Stella (Charlotte, NC)! 🤩

✅ RAVING TIL 3AM+

✅ FIERCE DRAG SHOW

✅ SPACE HOTTIE COSTUME CONTEST

✅ FREE GLOW FACE PAINTING

✅ LOCAL ART VENDORS

Join us at Wanderlinger Brewing Company on March 12th. It’s going to be INTERGALACTIC!