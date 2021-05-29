DRAGRAVE

Coming in HOT on May 29th, WanderLinger Brewing Company Presents, our next installment of DRAGRAVE: Saturday Night Lights

On this journey, we're taking you all the way back to the roots of HOUSE Music. So Dream on Baby, and get ready to Boogie Down, because we are going to the DISCO!

The evening will feature a drag show, hosted by Chattanooga’s Rave Queens, Gin Von Tonic and Ciran Chanel Stratton, featuring performances by Nova Stella, Alyvia St. Claire, Veronica Day, and Candy Pop Rockz!

Here to get you warmed up, and keep the good vibez flowing all night long, "awe sooky sooky," we're thrilled to welcome our special guest DJ for the evening, hailing from Newport News, VA. DJ Kevin Bell is gonna Turn this Mother Out!

Calling all DISCO KINGS and QUEENS! Dust off those bell bottoms, pull that mini dress out of the closet, and throw on your best rhinestone jewelry. Dress to impress with that Funkadelic Vibe for a chance to win a $50 Costume Contest Cash Prize! Can you dig It?

Alongside the show and dancing, we will have interactive experiences including selfie stations, glow painting, and more! Because this is more than just a rave, it’s an experience!

Doors: 10PM | Drag Show: 11:30PM | Rave till 3AM+

Admission is $15 per person, and gets you access to everything.