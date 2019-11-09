DragsGiving Drag Brunch

to Google Calendar - DragsGiving Drag Brunch - 2019-11-09 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - DragsGiving Drag Brunch - 2019-11-09 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - DragsGiving Drag Brunch - 2019-11-09 11:00:00 iCalendar - DragsGiving Drag Brunch - 2019-11-09 11:00:00

The Palace Theater 818 Georgia Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

The Palace Theater will be hosting their DragsGiving Drag Brunch! It’ll be a fun afternoon with an all you can eat buffet, drinks, and a drag show! The event is all ages, everything will be family friendly. A % of proceeds from the event will go to Chattanooga Pride, our local LGBTQ+ charity organization. All are welcome! Tickets are $20 per person.

Info

The Palace Theater 818 Georgia Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Food & Drink, Theater & Dance
4238036578
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - DragsGiving Drag Brunch - 2019-11-09 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - DragsGiving Drag Brunch - 2019-11-09 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - DragsGiving Drag Brunch - 2019-11-09 11:00:00 iCalendar - DragsGiving Drag Brunch - 2019-11-09 11:00:00
DI 16.44

The Pulse Calendar

Wednesday

November 6, 2019

Thursday

November 7, 2019

Friday

November 8, 2019

Saturday

November 9, 2019

Sunday

November 10, 2019

Monday

November 11, 2019

Tuesday

November 12, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours