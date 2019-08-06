Draw Me Closer: An Introduction to Drawing - 5 Week Course

In this 5 week course, we will cover the basics of learning to draw in a realistic manner. The class will primarily focus on translating three-dimensional life (still-life setups and objects) onto the two-dimensional page via graphite (pencil). We will work with controlled lighting situations, and experiment a bit with alternative media, as well.

If you are intimidated about drawing, haven’t drawn in a long time, or just want some time to practice and hone some basic skills, then this class is for you!

Supplies: All you need to bring is a sketchbook, a favorite pencil, and a willingness to learn and have fun! We will also have loose paper and pencils if you need them, and any additional materials or special supplies will also be provided.

Please note, this class takes place Tuesday Evenings 6:00pm-8:00pm, August 6 through September 3. Please email info@thechattery.org if you would like to pay in installments for this class.

About the teacher:

Carrie Pendergrass received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Studio Art, with a concentration in Painting, from the University of Tennessee Knoxville. She then went on to receive a Masters of Education degree from the University of Tennessee Chattanooga. Over the last twenty years, Carrie has been a freelance artist, art educator, and small-business owner. Currently she is the Gallery Director for a local non-profit called the H*Art Gallery on the Southside. H*Art Gallery offers a space for homeless, disabled and other non-traditional artists to make and sell their artwork. She’s also been teaching art through grant-funded opportunities like Arts Build’s Artist-in-Residency Program and private and public instruction through Townsend Atelier, Hart Gallery, and other venues. You can find her as “Sewn to the Sea” on Facebook and Instagram and through sewntothesea.com