Drawing Essentials

Instructor: Stan Townsend

Our belief at Townsend Atelier is that anyone can learn to draw, and that everyone can benefit from doing so. It is through training and practice that one is able to synchronize the eye with the mind and the hand in order to capture an idea or subject in visual form. Whether drawing is used as a means for expression, or as support for other media, it is an invaluable skill that allows us to slow down, look, see, and understand what we observe. There is great joy in this. This class breaks down drawing into time-tested artistic principles and skills and provides building blocks in an artistic foundation that can be used with unlimited variety. Great for those who have taken previous drawing classes or for those with no experience at all as the class is very individualized.

Sessions are four weeks.