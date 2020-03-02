Drawing Large with Timur Akhriev

Drawing on a scale outside one’s comfort zone is useful not only to increase your range but also because different scales reveal weak areas that can then be strengthened. And there is undeniable power in large-scale work, a power which is important to include in one’s toolbox. Plus, drawing on a large scale is lots of fun to do!Drawing the figure is one of the most important aspects of being a good realist artist. The accuracy and skill of the drawing is the foundation upon which the color and spacial elements depend. Timur’s drawing roots reach back to the Florentine and the Russian traditions, both of which excel in the practice of drawing.

In this 5-day workshop, students will be drawing from an unclothed model in a standing pose. Each student will be drawing on a 48″H x 30″W sheet of high-quality drawing paper. Throughout the workshop, students will learn composition and understanding the mechanics of the anatomy of the model, which enables accurate and expressive drawing. Students will also learn the artistry of figure drawing—making your lines and shading not only accurate but also beautiful. Varying the line quality, balancing and selecting values, and unifying the artistic elements.