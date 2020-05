Drawing Simple Charcoal Figures, Part 2

Via Zoom, part two will involve taking our simple figures and flushing them out to make a more finished product. If you missed the previous class you can still participate by either creating your own simple figure or taking one from sheets posted. Please have something to draw with and something to draw on. We will be tracing.

Event details: https://www.facebook.com/events/684087549087243/