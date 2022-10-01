× Expand Ruby Falls Dread Hollow Revolt

Discover why a scream-filled trip through award-winning Dread Hollow is a fall Chattanooga tradition! The 2022 fall fright season unleashes three all-new terrifying haunted houses and three mind-bending horror themed escape rooms at Chattanooga’s only national ranked haunted attraction. Dread Hollow is not recommended for children under the age of 12. Buy timed-entry tickets in advance online; walkup tickets are not available at the door. $25 haunt admission includes all three haunted houses. Escape Rooms, $15 per person. Tickets and all the gory details at dreadhollow.com, 423.800.0566