Dread Hollow 2020 Haunt Season Auditions

Come audition for Dread Hollow; a nationally ranked haunted attraction!

Earn a little extra cash while having the time of your life scaring people! No prior experience required. 18 and up only, please.

Costumes and make-up will be provided by us.

MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ENTER OUR BUILDING.

Shifts will be Thursday 6-10:00pm and Saturday 6-11:00pm and second shift Friday 6-11:00pm and Sunday 6-10:00pm.