Dread Hollow 2020

Dread Hollow 321 Browns Ferry Rd., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Chattanooga's favorite extreme haunt and escape rooms are back for the 2020 Halloween season!

Three all-new terrifying haunts in one horrifying nightmare.

The Cursed arise to destroy the guilty and the innocent as Dread Hollow’s sinister past returns with an inescapable vengeance.

Deliverance Escape Rooms with all new mind-bending challenges! Beat the clock and break free.

Open Thursday - Sunday nights, Oct 1 - Nov 1. Timed-entry tickets sold ONLINE ONLY. Sell out expected. For tickets and details, go to DreadHollow.com.

