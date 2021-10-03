Dread Hollow - No Mercy

Chattanooga's #1 Haunted Attraction & Escape Rooms are back with an all-new experience for 2021!

Darkness & evil twist & writhe through the town of Dread Hollow, waiting for prey. Tormented apparitions, black magic, & inhumane secrets. There is No Mercy.

Named #1 on ScurryFace(dot)com's 2020 Red Tie Top 10, a 2019 Top 5 Must-See Haunt in Tennessee by TheScareFactor(dot)com, & the 2018 #1 fan-voted haunt in the nation on ScurryFace(dot)com.

Don't be caught dead without advance tickets. ALL tickets are time-entry by advance reservation ONLY at www.dreadhollow.com

WARNING: Extreme Haunt Attraction! Not recommended for children under 12

Open October 1st - 31st

Thursdays: 8-10pm

Fridays: 8-11pm

Saturdays: 7-11pm

Sundays 7-10pm

Dread Hollow 321 Browns Ferry Rd., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
423.800.0566
