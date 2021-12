× Expand Matt New Year's Nightmare

Scream in the New Year at Chattanooga's Favorite Haunted Attraction!

New Year’s Nightmare special-edition haunt and escape rooms are open 2 nights only - Jan. 1 and Jan. 8, 8pm -10pm. Tickets on sale NOW.

Haunt admission is $15, and escape rooms are $60/per room.

Haunt and escape rooms are timed-entry and are only sold online at dreadhollow.com. Tickets are not sold at the door.