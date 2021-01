Dread Hollow Twisted Escape

Two unique escape rooms dare you to test your skills at the special edition Valentine’s Twisted Escape Rooms at Dread Hollow Sat, February 13th.

Eugene Todd $15 (up to 6 participants; 30 minutes)

Paranormal $15 (up to 6 participants; 30 minutes)

***All participants must be in the same family or traveling group***

Save your spot and buy tickets in advance at www.dreadhollow.com