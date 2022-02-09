× Expand Mars Michael Drew Baldridge

Doors: 6:00 PM

Show: 7:00 PM

Standing Show

General Admission: $20

Drew Baldridge was literally moving cows with his brother on the family farm in Patoka, Illinois, when he fully realized his musical destiny. After years of living in Nashville and experimenting with his sound, Drew understood his new direction. All it took was a trip back to his hometown to get back to his roots. To connect to the country.

That small-town feel is reflected in Baldridge’s newest single, “Senior Year,” which is out now via his own Patoka Sounds banner. Written alongside Tim Nichols (Hall of Fame songwriter) and Jordan Walker (Luke Combs), “Senior Year” has captured the attention of country radio as it connects with fans whose school years have been “cancelled” due to COVID-19. Students, parents, teachers and more are finding solace in this song as they miss the experiences that come during the culmination of high school.

“Although I know times are tough right now, I am so happy that this song is connecting with people. It is a pretty special feeling. . . . A lot of the songs I wrote, like 'Senior Year,' that's 100 percent about my life. . . . I want to create those images, create those stories that people can hear in their car and relate to 'em and take 'em back."