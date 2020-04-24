Social distancing doesn't have to keep us completely apart! Join us for a 90's Virtual Trivia Night on April 24. It's going to be totally tubular.

For a $5 donation per person to the Creative Discovery Museum, you and your closest friends can team up and test your knowledge of all things 90's. The winning team will receive four tickets to the Drink & Discover: Wild, Wild West event on July 17.

Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/867898440301667/

Here's how it works:

Registrants will receive the 90's Virtual Trivia Night link and password on April 24 at 5 p.m.

Each team will have one captain. There's no limit to the number of teammates you can have, but everyone must register prior to the event. Each team will have one captain. The captain will create your team before Trivia night begins. If one of your teammates has not registered, you will not be eligible to win.

There's 5 rounds with 10 amount of questions each round. We will announce hints to the topics leading up to the event in the Drink & Discover: 90's Virtual Trivia Night Facebook event page.

You'll have two minutes after each question to communicate with your team about answers. (via Zoom, FaceTime, SnapChat, Text, Phone Call, AIM, or however you see fit.)

Winners will be announced at the end of the game.