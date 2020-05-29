Drink & Discover: Harry Potter Virtual Trivia Night

Social distancing doesn't have to keep us completely apart! Join us for a Harry Potter Virtual Trivia night. It's going to be magical.

For a $5 donation per person to CDM, you and your closest friends can team up and test your knowledge of all things Hogwarts for a good cause!

Your donation of $5 helps CDM continue to be an educational resource for children and families while our doors are closed. Thank you for your support!

Space is limited. Register your team today at cdmfun.org/discover.