Drink Like a Viking: How to Make Mead and Cider - ONLINE CLASS

City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Mead is the drink of choice for Vikings, and it's no wonder. Sweet, dry and boozy, mead makes the perfect after dinner drink of choice. Cider is light and crisp, which makes it perfect for any weather. Join Fermdamentals.com's Danielle Shelton as she shares the history of mead and cider and her tips to making these delicious beverages, including the best equipment to use. Even though the class is online, you must be 21 years or older to participate.

Participants will also receive an email with recipes after the class is over.

About the teacher:

Danielle Shelton is a food artisan, textile artist, writer, world traveler, and life-long learner. She is the blogger behind fermdamentals.com, who shares her passion for fermented foods and beverages online and through classes. Danielle is currently a PhD student in the Public History program at MTSU. She spends most of her time at home researching and writing with a kitty in her lap, in the kitchen coming up with tasty treats, or creating textile art.

