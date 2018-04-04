Drinking Liberally
Universal Joint 532 Lookout Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Sunday
Education & LearningForm & Color with Nicolas Uribe
Concerts & Live MusicJimmy Dormire
Concerts & Live MusicSpinster
Concerts & Live MusicNabil Ince
Concerts & Live MusicFree Fiddle School
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Mic with Jeff Daniels
Monday
Theater & DanceSpring Bellydance Session
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
Concerts & Live MusicMegan Howard
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Nite Big Band
Concerts & Live MusicVery Open Mic
Tuesday
Education & LearningChattanooga Self-Improvement Meetup
Education & LearningTennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute Tour
Art & ExhibitionsA Night at the Museum with George Singleton
Concerts & Live MusicCourtney Holder
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal
Concerts & Live MusicBill McCallie and In Cahoots
Wednesday
Education & Learning1 Million Cups Meetup
Theater & DanceMiddle East Dance
This & ThatUnderstanding the Great Barrier Reef
This & ThatWriters@Work gets SoLit
Concerts & Live MusicCourt of Songs
Concerts & Live MusicNo Big Deal
Thursday
Kids & FamilyPaw Pals Storytime
Charity & FundraisersTaste
Concerts & Live MusicJames Crumble Trio
Concerts & Live MusicToby Hewitt
Friday
Business & Career Health & Wellness This & ThatFREE Low Vision Expo
-
Art & ExhibitionsAbove the Valley: Ron Lowery's Aerial Photographs
Art & ExhibitionsAn Artist and Her Visions of Art.
Concerts & Live MusicPapa Sway
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
Saturday
Home & Garden OutdoorWeed Wrangle at the Conner Toll House
-
MarketsCollegedale Market
Education & LearningComposition Workshop for Painting and Drawing with Daud Akhriev