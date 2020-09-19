Drive-In Dance: A Movement to Be Imagined

In this latest iteration of the Barking Legs Drive-In Dance series, we have worked with our cast of performers to take deep personal explorations of the state of our world and our places in it. We have created an original score featuring heartfelt stories, poetry, and introspections from our performers combined with music and soundscapes that take the audience through the hearts and minds of the people dancing in the headlights.

This is not just a performance. This is our lives.

And if there is to be a happy ending, we must imagine it together.

The score will be broadcast on WUTC 88.1 FM for the audience and the show will start promptly at 9 PM.

Admission is $25 per vehicle with the option to donate more to support Barking Legs and the artists.

Attendees are asked to purchase tickets in advance and are REQUIRED to remain in their vehicles and wear masks if they open windows. Attendees in convertibles with the tops down or sitting in truck beds MUST wear masks. Be advised that the dancers will be moving between the parked vehicles during the show.

Directed by Ann Law

Sound Design by Marcus Ellsworth

Music Contributed by Bruce Kaplan

Our cast includes:

Cherokee Ellison

Monica Ellison

Kenneth "KG" Glatt

Marcus Ellsworth

Kyle Dagnan

Kenny Keawekane

Shea Brill

Special Thanks to the Tennessee Arts Commission, Arts Build, Richard Winham at WUTC, Tower Construction Co., and volunteers from Scenic City Angel for making these performances possible.