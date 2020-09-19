Drive-In Dance: A Movement to Be Imagined

to

Barking Legs Theater 1307 Dodds Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404

Drive-In Dance: A Movement to Be Imagined

In this latest iteration of the Barking Legs Drive-In Dance series, we have worked with our cast of performers to take deep personal explorations of the state of our world and our places in it. We have created an original score featuring heartfelt stories, poetry, and introspections from our performers combined with music and soundscapes that take the audience through the hearts and minds of the people dancing in the headlights.

This is not just a performance. This is our lives.

And if there is to be a happy ending, we must imagine it together.

The score will be broadcast on WUTC 88.1 FM for the audience and the show will start promptly at 9 PM.

Admission is $25 per vehicle with the option to donate more to support Barking Legs and the artists.

Attendees are asked to purchase tickets in advance and are REQUIRED to remain in their vehicles and wear masks if they open windows. Attendees in convertibles with the tops down or sitting in truck beds MUST wear masks. Be advised that the dancers will be moving between the parked vehicles during the show.

Directed by Ann Law

Sound Design by Marcus Ellsworth

Music Contributed by Bruce Kaplan

Our cast includes:

  • Cherokee Ellison
  • Monica Ellison
  • Kenneth "KG" Glatt
  • Marcus Ellsworth
  • Kyle Dagnan
  • Kenny Keawekane
  • Shea Brill

Special Thanks to the Tennessee Arts Commission, Arts Build, Richard Winham at WUTC, Tower Construction Co., and volunteers from Scenic City Angel for making these performances possible.

Info

Barking Legs Theater 1307 Dodds Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404
Theater & Dance
to
Google Calendar - Drive-In Dance: A Movement to Be Imagined - 2020-09-19 21:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Drive-In Dance: A Movement to Be Imagined - 2020-09-19 21:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Drive-In Dance: A Movement to Be Imagined - 2020-09-19 21:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Drive-In Dance: A Movement to Be Imagined - 2020-09-19 21:00:00 ical
Digital Issue Ad (Blue)

Calendar Of Events

Monday

September 14, 2020

Tuesday

September 15, 2020

Wednesday

September 16, 2020

Thursday

September 17, 2020

Friday

September 18, 2020

Saturday

September 19, 2020

Sunday

September 20, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

EPB Local Business Spotlight