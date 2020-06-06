Drive-in Dances 2

Our first performance of Drive-In Dances was so incredible, that we're doing it again! And for this performance, we are inviting First Responders to attend free of charge!

Once again, we will be dancing to a soundtrack of music from iconic movies and television shows which will be transmitted across the airwaves by WUTC 88.1. Guests will be able to enjoy the full performance from the safety and comfort of their own vehicles. Join us for an incredible evening you won't soon forget.

Lineup of dancers COMING SOON!

We will release the location of this next all new performance one week before the event.

Please purchase your tickets well in advance

Tickets go on Sale May 25 at 6:00 PM

Sales End June 6

Admission: $25 Suggested Donation

First Responders get in FREE

Event details: https://www.facebook.com/events/2714072525492880/