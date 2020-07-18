Drive-In Dances: A Movement to Imagine

Join us once again for Drive-In Dances! We will gather in the grass lot at the corner of 14th and Dodds for an evening combining dance, music, and spoken word in thoughtful collaborations that ask us to open our hearts and imaginations to the possibilities of our future.

The score will be broadcast on WUTC 88.1 FM for the audience and the show will start promptly at 9 PM.

Admission is $25 per vehicle with the option to donate more to support Barking Legs and the artists.

Attendees are asked to purchase tickets in advance and are REQUIRED to remain in their vehicles and wear masks if they open windows. Attendees in convertibles with the tops down or sitting in truck beds MUST wear masks.

Masks will be available for purchase at the event as well.

Our cast includes:

Ann Law

Cherokee Ellison

Monica Ellison

Kenneth "KG" Glatt

Marcus Ellsworth

Kyle Dagnan

Kenny Keawekane

Jessi Faircloth

Beth Markham Herring

Shea Brill

Marie Dance

Special Thanks to Richard Winham at WUTC, Tower Construction Co., and volunteers from Scenic City Angel for making this performance possible.