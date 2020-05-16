Drive-In Dances

Since we can't host a performance inside Barking Legs Theater, we're creating a Drive-In Theater...for dance!

Event details: https://www.facebook.com/events/2729335833969753/

On Saturday, May 16 at 8:45 PM, we are turning the open grass lot at 14th and Dodds Avenue into a socially distanced performance space. All you have to do is drive up, park, STAY IN YOUR CAR, tune your radio to WUTC 88.1, and wait for the show to start.

Our lineup of dancers includes:

Jessi Fairchild and Maddie Lane from The Pop-up Project

Monica and Cherokee Ellison from Move N Groove Kidz

Im-Age No-Vek from F.E.E.L

Kenneth "KG" Glatt from Under Rated Dance Entertainment

Kyle Dagnan

Beth Markham Herring

Cinnamon Smith

and Barking Legs Founder and Executive Director Ann Law

Featuring music from The Good The Bad and The Ugly, Rock N Roll High School, Twin Peaks, and more!

We are especially grateful to Richard Winham at WUTC for coordinating with us to select the music and schedule the broadcast for this performance.

All donations will go to support these dancers from our community.

Conceived and directed by Ann Law.

At Barking Legs, we are always looking for ways to push the boundaries of performing arts in our community. The circumstances created by the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent quarantine have driven us to reconnect and re-imagine our work as artists in this new environment where safety and isolation do no have to mean disconnection and solitude. Thank you for joining us on this newest venture into the arts.