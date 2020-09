Drive-in Movie Family Night

$25 per car - purchase from link below.

https://www.showclix.com/event/labour-day-weekend-drive-in

Tickets purchased online only. No box office onsite.

Gates open at 7:00 pm (Tickets will be scanned beginning at 7:00 pm near the Hubert Frye Center)

Movie begins at 8:20 pm

Enter the park ONLY at the west entrance near the Naval Reserve.

Pack snacks, no concessions will be on-site

For questions, 423-756-2212 or info@riverbendfestival.com