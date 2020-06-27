Drive Thru & Virtual Kitten Shower

Kitten season is here, that is for sure, and it is time to officially shower our babies with love- we will have a Drive Thru & Virtual Kitten Shower. You can pull-up and drop off items, have them shipped, and join us online with Zoom to visit kittens, learn about our foster program, and play shower games. We'll even have a kitten naming contest

Want to attend online? RSVP to mkolin@mckameyanimalcenter.org

To order from Amazon, you can see our baby registry here: www.amazon.com/baby-reg/1QXNOT5L4P5VB