Drive Thru & Virtual Kitten Shower

McKamey Animal Center 4500 North Access Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37415

Kitten season is here, that is for sure, and it is time to officially shower our babies with love- we will have a Drive Thru & Virtual Kitten Shower. You can pull-up and drop off items, have them shipped, and join us online with Zoom to visit kittens, learn about our foster program, and play shower games. We'll even have a kitten naming contest

Want to attend online? RSVP to mkolin@mckameyanimalcenter.org 

To order from Amazon, you can see our baby registry here: www.amazon.com/baby-reg/1QXNOT5L4P5VB

