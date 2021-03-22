Drives for Lives Golf Tournament

Join the Humane Educational Society Monday, March 22nd at The Black Creek Club for our seventh annual Drives for Lives Golf Tournament. Social distancing and safety precautions will be in place.

Registration will begin at 11:30 am with complimentary lunch and beverages being served; shot gun start will begin at 1:00 pm sharp.

Supporters will receive complimentary alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, HES golf balls, koozies, prizes for the top three teams and more. Additional opportunities to win prizes throughout the course. Mulligans and skirts available for purchase at registration.

Help the Humane Educational Society in celebrating this fun event and move us closer to a future where no animal is neglected or without a loving home. Tournament proceeds provide a safe haven for homeless, abused and neglected animals in our community.

https://www.heschatt.org/event-details/drives-for-lives-golf-tournament

For more information or sponsorship opportunities contact Taylor Hixson taylorhixson@heschatt.org 423.624.5302 x222.