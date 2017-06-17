Join the Humane Educational Society Saturday, June 17th at Bear Trace Golf Course for our fourth annual Drives for Lives golf tournament. Shot gun start will begin at 1:00 pm sharp; arrive early for registration and complimentary lunch.

Lunch provided by Taconooga and Chatta-Cakes Bakery. Beer provided by Heaven and Ale, players can also expect themed cocktails throughout the course. Participants will receive a gift bag at registration, event t-shirt, additional prizes for the top teams and players and winners of the longest yard and closest to the pin.

Bring extra cash to purchase those important mulligans, skirts and a themed cocktail, shot or beer from the HES beverage cart. Enjoy a wine tasting by ViaOneHope and chair massages while we tally the scores!