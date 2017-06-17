Drives for Lives

Bear Trace at Harrison Bay 8919 Harrison Bay Road, Harrison, Tennessee 37341

Join the Humane Educational Society Saturday, June 17th at Bear Trace Golf Course for our fourth annual Drives for Lives golf tournament. Shot gun start will begin at 1:00 pm sharp; arrive early for registration and complimentary lunch.

Lunch provided by Taconooga and Chatta-Cakes Bakery. Beer provided by Heaven and Ale, players can also expect themed cocktails throughout the course. Participants will receive a gift bag at registration, event t-shirt, additional prizes for the top teams and players and winners of the longest yard and closest to the pin.

Bring extra cash to purchase those important mulligans, skirts and a themed cocktail, shot or beer from the HES beverage cart. Enjoy a wine tasting by ViaOneHope and chair massages while we tally the scores!

