Doors: 7pm

Show: 8pm

Admission: $25

Celebrating their 33rd Anniversary together, Atlanta-based folk rock act, Drivin N Cryin, have spent most of 2018 on tour. In October 1985 Drivin N Cryin played their first show at Atlanta’s famed 688 Club. The band quickly gained attention for their blistering live shows, and amassed a rabid fanbase in the fertile soil of the late-1980s Southeast music scene. Now, 33 years later, and after releasing four full length albums on Island Records and one on Geffen Records, founding members Kevn Kinney and Tim Nielsen find themselves enjoying a milestone anniversary for the band, having survived the pressures of fame, a shifting musical landscape, multiple lineup changes, and miles of backroads and highways to arrive here. With a gold record, 10 full-length albums, and a handful of EPs to their credit, the band still refuses to rest. In 2012, a documentary about the band entitled Scarred but Smarter: Life n Times of Drivin' N’ Cryin' was produced. In 2015, a collection of 10 choice cuts from the band’s 4-EP “Songs” series, entitled Best of Songs, was released on Nashville’s Plowboy Records. Additionally, the band was inducted into the Georgia Music Hall of Fame that same year. The following year, Drivin N Cryin released a vinyl-only album, entitled Archives Vol One, with a collection of basement recordings from the years 1988 to 1990. With Dave V. Johnson as their drummer, and the band's newest member Laur Joamets (originally Sturgill Simpson) now being added to the lineup, Drivin N Cryin is continuing to tour the U.S. to great acclaim. Island Records re-released their much celebrated “Mystery Road” album through Universal Music Group (2017) & Darius Rucker cut “Straight to Hell” on his new album, “When Was the Last Time”, released October 2017 with guest vocal appearances by Luke Bryan, Charles Kelley, and Jason Aldean. “Mystery Road” was named one of The 50 Best Southern Rock Albums of All Time by Paste Magazine this year as well. A quote from the band’s lead singer, Kevn Kinney, gives a little insight into what Drivin N Cryin is all about: “We are a band that's like your record collection.” Drawing influence from a wide array of musical elements, Drivin N Cryin has developed a unique sound over the years. Their name derives from the eclectic nature of this sound: a little drivin' rock n roll and a little country twang. Comfortable with their past and confident in their future, the band has an arsenal of songs, a full tank of gas, and no plans of stopping any time soon.