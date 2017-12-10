A beautiful and touching story of deeply rooted friendship, DRIVING MISS DAISY is the perfect holiday offering. Written by Alfred Uhry, this Pulitzer Prize winning script focuses on the relationship of Daisy Werthan, a southern Jewish woman and her African American driver, Hoke Colburn.

The beauty behind the story is its simplicity, spanning decades and showing the truly remarkable bond forged in the wake of fear and social intolerance as represented brilliantly through Daisy’s son Boolie. Through acceptance and understanding on both sides, Daisy and Hoke’s relationship shows us all the true nature of friendship, love, and comradery.

Any fan of the 1989 film version of DRIVING MISS DAISY will love the play upon which it is based. Daisy, an ageing, yet fiercely independent woman is forced to relent some control over her life when her son hires a driver for her. With the patience of a saint and his own quite persistence, Hoke takes Daisy’s stubborn nature in stride and through his strong will, eventually breaks through her icy exterior. While fighting the movement of time and age, Daisy comes to realize that this unwanted change is exactly what she has needed.

A reoccurring ensemble member of ETC, Monica Woodlief makes her directorial debut with DRIVING MISS DAISY. “A woman who is both closed and open minded, both closed and open hearted is met by the steady force of a man of honor and humor,” remarks Woodlief. “Sparks fly as the two shape each other into someone better than they were before. Set in an uncertain time in our nation’s history, in a south that needed to be changed, DRIVING MISS DAISY, with humor and grace, showcases a story that speaks to the heart.”

New to ETC, Aleatha Plott tackles the firecracker role that is Daisy Werthan. “In truth, she is terrified of losing her independence and her voice in making her life’s decisions. I think Hoke understands this fear from the beginning, which makes him a long-suffering, wise hero. Their relationship develops, much like a butterfly in a chrysalis, over the years, culminating in her revelation and moment of clarity that he is, and always has been her best friend.”

Closing out their 2017 season with DRIVING MISS DAISY, ETC would like to extend a huge thank you to the Family Justice Center, Carol Berz, Dr. Valerie Radu and Patti Childers. “The generosity of the city and the FJC helped breathe life back into our organization. It has allowed us to look forward to the future of a professional theatre in Chattanooga.” In honor of this relationship, ETC will be presenting an entire season of theatre for 2018 focused specifically on families. Auditions for their 2018 season will be on December 2nd and 9th. Please check their website for more information.