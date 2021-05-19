Dropshipping 101

Ever wanted to start an online business but felt overwhelmed and didn’t know where to start? If so, dropshipping might be for you! With no need to manage inventory or handle shipping, this popular fulfillment model has made it simple and fun for anyone to get started with ecommerce. In this beginner’s workshop, we will teach you what dropshipping is, and show you how to launch a business with minimal hassle. We will also cover popular topics like: how to find and import products to your store, finding suppliers, identifying product trends, and much more!

About Shopify LA:

Shopify LA serves entrepreneurs by offering free 1:1 business coaching with their Support Advisors where they can answer any inquiries you may have regarding e-commerce or entrepreneurship. They also specialize in inspiring and empowering the community to start their online business through the use of free business training and online workshops. Learn more at la.shopify.com.