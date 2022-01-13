× Expand The Chattery Dry January: Mocktails

Whether it's due to personal preference or necessity, sometimes having a unique alternative to alcohol can be hard to find. Join us as we explore using fresh fruit, teas, and fermented goodness to create mocktails perfect for serving your family and friends. You'll also learn how to make a shrub, a concentrated syrup that combines fruit, sugar, and vinegar, and how to combine flavors to create a yummy treat.

This class is demonstration-style. All attendees will receive samples of three mocktails and access to the class presentation and recipes to replicate at home.

Please note: masks are required.

About the teacher:

When Kaleena moved to Chattanooga, TN in 2013, herbalism may have been the furthest thing from her mind. An aspiring musician, she left Syracuse, NY to join an opening bar team with no bartending experience whatsoever. That leap of faith was a turning point for Kaleena - she immersed herself completely in the world of hospitality. From certifications to educational programs, she approached every opportunity to learn and hone her craft, learning from some of the industry’s leading innovators, mentors, and distillers. Her interest eventually expanded outside of bartending and restaurant management, and in 2016, Kaleena began studying herbalism and volunteering at a local urban farm. Her interest piqued when she picked up a book on bitters, and she placed a large bulk herb order to a Chinese Medicine Shop on the other side of the country, and started making bitters in her studio apartment. This hobby grew into a true calling, and to make her bitters-crafting dream a reality, Kaleena successfully lobbied to reform a House Bill in Tennessee in 2017, which allowed bitters makers to be regulated as non-beverage products in Tennessee. Shortly after, she signed a lease on a manufacturing facility, and The Bitter Bottle was born. Kaleena, with The Bitter Bottle, curates educational opportunities, events, and products to help spread the good word about botanicals, herbalism, and gathering to share good drinks.