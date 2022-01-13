Dry January: Mocktails

to

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Whether it's due to personal preference or necessity, sometimes having a unique alternative to alcohol can be hard to find. Join us as we explore using fresh fruit, teas, and fermented goodness to create mocktails perfect for serving your family and friends. You'll also learn how to make a shrub, a concentrated syrup that combines fruit, sugar, and vinegar, and how to combine flavors to create a yummy treat.

This class is demonstration-style. All attendees will receive samples of three mocktails and access to the class presentation and recipes to replicate at home.

Please note: masks are required.

About the teacher:

When Kaleena moved to Chattanooga, TN in 2013, herbalism may have been the furthest thing from her mind. An aspiring musician, she left Syracuse, NY to join an opening bar team with no bartending experience whatsoever. That leap of faith was a turning point for Kaleena - she immersed herself completely in the world of hospitality. From certifications to educational programs, she approached every opportunity to learn and hone her craft, learning from some of the industry’s leading innovators, mentors, and distillers. Her interest eventually expanded outside of bartending and restaurant management, and in 2016, Kaleena began studying herbalism and volunteering at a local urban farm. Her interest piqued when she picked up a book on bitters, and she placed a large bulk herb order to a Chinese Medicine Shop on the other side of the country, and started making bitters in her studio apartment. This hobby grew into a true calling, and to make her bitters-crafting dream a reality, Kaleena successfully lobbied to reform a House Bill in Tennessee in 2017, which allowed bitters makers to be regulated as non-beverage products in Tennessee. Shortly after, she signed a lease on a manufacturing facility, and The Bitter Bottle was born. Kaleena, with The Bitter Bottle, curates educational opportunities, events, and products to help spread the good word about botanicals, herbalism, and gathering to share good drinks.

Info

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Education & Learning, Food & Drink, Health & Wellness
4235212643
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Dry January: Mocktails - 2022-01-13 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Dry January: Mocktails - 2022-01-13 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Dry January: Mocktails - 2022-01-13 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Dry January: Mocktails - 2022-01-13 18:00:00 ical

EPB Community Spotlight

newsletter small box orange 2

Calendar Of Events

Tuesday

January 11, 2022

Wednesday

January 12, 2022

Thursday

January 13, 2022

Friday

January 14, 2022

Saturday

January 15, 2022

Sunday

January 16, 2022

Monday

January 17, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours