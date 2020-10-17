Duet for Theremin and Lap Steel in The Garden

Atlanta’s acclaimed Duet for Theremin and Lap Steel will be reuniting with dancers Ann Law and Beth Herring for an evening of otherworldly sound and vision. Relatively few of us have had the opportunity to hear the theremin in live performance, and Scott Burland does not disappoint. The theremin, invented in 1928, is the source of some of the eeriest sounds you’ve ever heard. To some, it is the sound of early science fiction films, to others, the sound of the Beach Boys “Good Vibrations”. Combine it with Frank Schultz’s lap steel guitar, manipulate both instruments with computers, and you begin to anticipate the magic that is made. The music is fertile ground for the expressivity in movement that we’ve come to expect from Ann and Beth. The set, lighting and films will add to what promises to be an unforgettable evening.

Admission is $25

Masks are required

Please bring a chair or blanket to sit on

Space is limited

Hot cider and bonfire!