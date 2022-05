× Expand Mars Michael DURRY at Songbirds

Doors at 7:00 PM

Show at 8:00 PM

Standing Show

General Admission: $15

Formed in 2020 in the depths of the pandemic, quarantined siblings Austin and Taryn Durry joined forces to make music together for the very first time. In 2021 their careers were launched by their TikTok viral track Who’s Laughing Now. Quickly gaining notoriety on social media and beyond, Durry is poised and ready to take on the music scene with their unique brand of Nostalgic Indie-Rock.