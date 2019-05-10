Dustin Concannon
Westin Alchemy Bar 801 Pine St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Thursday
-
Food & Drink Markets OutdoorMiller Park Farmers Market
-
-
This & ThatNaughty Knights Chess Meetup
-
This & That“32: The Panel”
-
Charity & Fundraisers This & ThatPicnic on the Playground
Friday
-
Charity & Fundraisers Health & Wellness SportsCleveland's Paddle Rattle Pickleball Tournament
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
-
Art & ExhibitionsTurry Lindstrom Art Exhibition
Saturday
-
Charity & Fundraisers Health & Wellness SportsCleveland's Paddle Rattle Pickleball Tournament
-
-
Education & Learning This & ThatRock City’s Southern Blooms Festival
-
Outdoor SportsIntroduction to Outdoor Rock Climbing Class - Level 1
-
Sunday
-
Education & Learning This & ThatRock City’s Southern Blooms Festival
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe Lark and The Loon
Monday
-
Theater & Dance This & ThatSpring Belly Dance Session
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
Tuesday
-
Education & Learning This & ThatChattanooga Self Improvement Meetup
-
Education & Learning Health & WellnessCognitive Fitness Circuit Training for Adults
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsHandcrafted Happy Hour
Wednesday
-
This & That1 Million Cups
-
Art & ExhibitionsEileen Fisher: Waste No More
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningBeginner’s Copper Foil
-
Education & LearningPublic Speaking Masterclass