Dustin Sims & Rocky Dale Davis

Dustin Sims is known for his hilarious videos that have accumulated millions of views and 600,000 followers on Facebook.

Rocky Dale Davis is a nationally touring comedian and has been seen on NBC's "Bring The Funny", Comedy Central's "This Week At The Comedy Cellar" & "Hart Of The City", E's "Dating No Filter" And MTV's "Greatest Party Stories"

This show will be hosted by Joey Leonard.