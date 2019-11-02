The Dylan Kussman Band Costume Bash

to Google Calendar - The Dylan Kussman Band Costume Bash - 2019-11-02 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Dylan Kussman Band Costume Bash - 2019-11-02 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Dylan Kussman Band Costume Bash - 2019-11-02 20:00:00 iCalendar - The Dylan Kussman Band Costume Bash - 2019-11-02 20:00:00

The Palace Theater 818 Georgia Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

A night of music and mayhem as The DKB returns to The Palace Theater for a Halloween-weekend costume bash. Doors at 8p. $10 in advance and at the door/ $8 day of in costume. All ages. Leave the candy with the kids and come dressed to KILL.

Info

The Palace Theater 818 Georgia Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
423-803-6578
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - The Dylan Kussman Band Costume Bash - 2019-11-02 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Dylan Kussman Band Costume Bash - 2019-11-02 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Dylan Kussman Band Costume Bash - 2019-11-02 20:00:00 iCalendar - The Dylan Kussman Band Costume Bash - 2019-11-02 20:00:00
DI 16.42

The Pulse Calendar

Tuesday

October 22, 2019

Wednesday

October 23, 2019

Thursday

October 24, 2019

Friday

October 25, 2019

Saturday

October 26, 2019

Sunday

October 27, 2019

Monday

October 28, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours