E G Kight performing on Tuesday, June 26th 7 pm at Pilgrim Church on the corner of Glenwood and Third Street. Ms. Kight has received 6 nominations for Female Artist of the Year and 3 nominations for Song of the Year. We will accept a love offering for the performer.
E G Kight
Pilgrim Church 400 Glenwood Drive, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404
