E.T.

My name is Eric Turner. Everyone calls me ET. I am based out of Chattanooga, TN. This is where I've lived most of my life. I sing, play guitar, bass, keys, looping pedals and a little drums. Not all at the same time. That would be ridiculous.

I've spent most of my music career performing as an acoustic singer/songwriter. I play acoustic Grunge Outlaw Rock and Roll with a punk rock aesthetic reminiscent of classic outlaw country acts like Waylon Jennings crossed with Alice in Chains. Or so I've been told. I am a veteran of Chattanooga bands: Ion Prophecy, Baybee Invincible, The Scams, The Unsatisfied and JEET.