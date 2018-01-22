E.A. Anderson Lecture Series

Southern Adventist University will host the first E.A. Anderson lecture of the year on Monday January 22 at 7 p.m. in Brock Hall, room 3205, on the university’s campus in Collegedale, Tennessee. The first talk features Evie VandeVere, the first women’s ministries director in the Georgia-Cumberland Conference of Seventh-day Adventists and wife of the late Wayne VandeVere, chair of Southern’s business department when the lecture series was founded 50 years ago.

For a complete schedule of the lectures, visit southern.edu/events/eaanderson.

Southern Adventist University 4881 Taylor Circle, Collegedale, Tennessee 37315 View Map
