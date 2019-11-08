Eames: A Retrospective

Smart Furniture Studio 1700 Broad Street #110, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

For the month of November, we are exploring the world of Eames. For decades, Charles and Ray led the mid-century modernist movement in America and have become a household name around the world. Working in cooperation with the Eames Office and Herman Miller, we have designed an exhibit that will take over our showroom located at 1700 Broad Street.

On Friday, November 8 at 5:30 pm, we welcome their grandson Eames Demetrios, Director of the Eames Office, author of An Eames Primer, artist, filmmaker, and much more. Eames will help us delve further into their world and gain a greater insight into the couple that revolutionized 20th century industrial design! In addition to the event, we will also be giving away an iconic Eames Lounge Chair!

This event is free but ticketed, secure your tickets in the link above. Only guests with tickets will be eligible to enter the drawing to win the Eames Lounge Chair. Receive extra entries in the drawing when you publicly share the event, invite your friends, and tag Smart Furniture!

Light hors d'oeuvres and drinks will be served.

