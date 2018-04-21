Earth Day Weekend Planting Day

Howard Finster's Paradise Garden 200 N. Lewis St., Summerville, Georgia 30734

Celebrate Earth Day in an art environment filled with sculptures made with recycled objects, while sowing new seeds for new growth in Howard Finster’s greatest creation of all, Paradise Garden.

On Saturday, April 21 from 1pm-5pm, Howard Finster’s Paradise Garden will be offering free admission in exchange for just two hours of your time weeding, planting, and mulching in the world famous mosaic garden. Sign-up in advance required. Bring gloves, gardening tools, shovels, and gardening friends! All plant donations welcome. We will provide snacks and waters for the volunteers. This event is rain or shine. To register and for more details, call the Paradise Garden Foundation at 706-808-0800, or stop by at 200 N. Lewis Street, Summerville, GA 30747

