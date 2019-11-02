EarthCare Fall Workshop "Tennessee Aquarium Presents"

Ascension Lutheran Church 720 South Germantown Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37412

FREE OF CHARGE! LUNCH PROVIDED! DOOR PRIZES!

WHEN: Saturday November 2nd 2019 9:30 – noon (see https://earthcareonline.org/fall-workshop.html for workshop schedule)

WHERE: Ascension Lutheran Church Community Hall (see https://earthcareonline.org/fall-workshop.html for directions)

REGISTRATION REQUIRED – Email activities@earthcareonline.org or call (706) 278-3979 or visit https://earthcareonline.org/fall-workshop.html.

"The earth is the Lord's, and the fullness thereof; the world, and they that dwell therein." (Psalm 24:1)

As Christians, we believe that we should responsibly care for those things over which we have been given dominion. One way to do this is by practicing the principles of sustainability at all times.

Please join us as experts from the Tennessee Aquarium present two programs:

SERVE & PROTECT: A NEW WAY TO “SEE” FOOD

Learn about the impacts of commercial fishing on the ocean, the advantages and shortcomings of

aquaculture (fish farming) and what steps all consumers can take to help protect our ocean while

enjoying our natural resources.

BRINGING BACK THE NATIVES: REINTRODUCING LAKE STURGEON IN THE SOUTHEAST

Did you know that the Tennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute has been working for over a

decade to repopulate endangered Lake Sturgeon in our area? There have been over 200,000 Lake

Sturgeon released to date, but they still need our help! Learn about how they got to their low

numbers, and what the future looks like for these amazing river giants in our very own backyard!

Space is limited, so be sure to register as soon as possible. EarthCare members will be providing a free pot-luck lunch.

