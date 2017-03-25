EarthCare Workshop - Beautiful and Functional Native Plants to Replace Invasive Exotics

Greenway Farms 5051 Gann Store Road, Hixson, Tennessee 37343

Our workshop leader, Sally Wencel, is a Master Gardener of Hamilton County (2009) who in 2010 with two master gardener colleagues launched the Chattanooga Native Plant and Wildflower Group. In 2012, the group was chartered as the Tennessee Valley Chapter of Wild Ones, the first chapter of this national natural landscaping organization in the Southeast. She is currently a member of the Wild Ones National Board and its Vice-President. She is a Landscape for Life (Sustainable Sites Initiative™ program) Trainer and native plant educator and advocate. Sally is the program manager for the Certificate in Native Plants program, an educational program sponsored by the Tennessee Valley Chapter of Wild Ones, the Tennessee Native Plant Society and Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center. She is also co-chair of a new program being launched in 2017, the Chattanooga Area Pollinator Partnership, an extension of the Greater Atlanta Pollinator Partnership (www.gapp.org).

Sally is a member of the City of Chattanooga Tree Commission and an ardent tree hugger.

Exotic pest plants like Chinese Privet and Japanese Honeysuckle got their start in our landscapes but then escaped into the wild, so it’s more important than ever to avoid plants that can become invasive. We will look at the chief culprits, some that are still available in garden centers, and identify native plant substitutes and places to buy these plants.

We will cover:

• Exotic invasive plants commonly found in this area

• An overview of control methods

• Native trees, shrubs, grasses, groundcovers, vines and flowers that can be used as substitutes

The Trailhead Nursery is bringing native plants to sell. They accept cash/checks/Visa/Mastercard. Visit their website ahead of time, click on "Offerings", then email them list of plants to bring for you!

Space is limited, so be sure to register as soon as possible. EarthCare members will be providing a pot-luck lunch. See our website at http://earthcareonline.org/spring-workshop.html for workshop schedule and easy ways to register.

