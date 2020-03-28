EarthCare Workshop - Container Gardening

FREE OF CHARGE! LUNCH PROVIDED! DOOR PRIZES!

"The Lord God took the man and put him in the Garden of Eden to work it and take care of it." (Genesis 2:15)

As Christians, we believe that we should responsibly care for those things over which we have been given dominion. One way to do this is by practicing sustainable gardening at our homes, schools, churches, and businesses.

Container gardening refers to the practice of growing plants (including vegetables) in containers instead of planting them in the ground. There are many advantages to container gardening, including 1) less risk of soil-borne disease, 2) virtually eliminates weed problems, and 3) mobile plants give more control over moisture, sunlight, and temperature.

We will broadly cover:

What is container gardening?

Which vegetables are right for container gardening

Tips for growing in containers

Advantages of raised bed gardening

Our workshop leader, Katie Bishop, is a Master Gardener and works part time at the Chattanooga Area Food Bank, where she manages the garden (23 raised beds and greenhouse). She is also employed through the UT Agriculture Extension Office as a program assistant, mostly teaching vegetable classes.

Space is limited, so be sure to register as soon as possible. EarthCare members will be providing a free pot-luck lunch.