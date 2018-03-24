EarthCare Workshop "Landscaping for Birds"

FREE OF CHARGE!!! LUNCH PROVIDED!!!

WHEN: Saturday March 24th 2018 10:00 – 2:00 (see http://earthcareonline.org/spring-workshop.html for workshop schedule)

WHERE: City of Chattanooga’s Greenway Farm (see http://earthcareonline.org/spring-workshop.html for directions)

REGISTRATION REQUIRED – Email activities@earthcareonline.org or call (706) 278-3979 or visit http://earthcareonline.org/spring-workshop.html.

"The Lord God took the man and put him in the Garden of Eden to work it and take care of it." (Genesis 2:15)

As Christians, we believe that we should responsibly care for those things over which we have been given dominion. One way to do this is by practicing sustainable gardening/landscaping at our homes, schools, churches, and businesses.

2018 is the Year of the Bird in recognition of the 100th anniversary of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, the most powerful bird protection legislation ever enacted. This workshop will outline ways you can help protect birds in your own backyard by providing food, shelter, and a place to raise their young.

In this workshop you will learn:

• what birds eat to support their entire life cycle including their special needs for migration

• how to make your landscape into an organic bird feeder throughout the year

• landscaping practices that safely sustain birds and other creatures in our environs

Our workshop leader, Sally Wencel is a gardener, native plant propagator, and sustainable landscaping advocate. She is the National Vice-President of Wild Ones Natural Landscapers, a member of the Chattanooga Tree Commission, Co-Chair of the Chattanooga Area Pollinator Project and Co-Chair and manager of the Certificate in Native Plants program.

Space is limited, so be sure to register as soon as possible. EarthCare members will be providing a pot-luck lunch.