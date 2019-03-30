EarthCare Workshop "Native Landscaping for Curb Appeal"

FREE OF CHARGE! LUNCH PROVIDED! DOOR PRIZES!

WHEN: Saturday March 30th 2019 9:30 – 2:00 (see website for workshop schedule)

WHERE: Ascension Lutheran Church Community Hall (see website for directions)

REGISTRATION REQUIRED – Email activities@earthcareonline.org or call (706) 278-3979 or visit spring workshop.

"The Lord God took the man and put him in the Garden of Eden to work it and take care of it." (Genesis 2:15)

As Christians, we believe that we should responsibly care for those things over which we have been given dominion. One way to do this is by practicing sustainable gardening/landscaping at our homes, schools, churches, and businesses.

“Curb appeal” refers to how properties look to prospective buyers, but how does your landscape look to wildlife? Is your yard full of food, shelter, and provides a safe haven for raising young, or is it a “food desert” – devoid of habitat or worse yet toxic? This workshop will show how to make your landscape more appealing to pollinators, birds, and other wildlife while satisfying your neighbors that you haven’t lost your mind. We will broadly cover:

• why native plants

• basic tips for increasing biodiversity

• easy to grow plants for pollinators

• creating attractive landscapes with native plants

Our workshop leader, Sally Wencel is a gardener, native plant propagator, and sustainable landscaping advocate. She is a board member of Wild Ones Natural Landscapers, president of its Tennessee Valley chapter, a member of the Chattanooga Tree Commission, Co-Chair of the Chattanooga Area Pollinator Project and co-chair of the annual Plant Natives symposium.

Space is limited, so be sure to register as soon as possible. EarthCare members will be providing a pot-luck lunch.