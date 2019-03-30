EarthCare Workshop "Native Landscaping for Curb Appeal"

to Google Calendar - EarthCare Workshop "Native Landscaping for Curb Appeal" - 2019-03-30 09:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - EarthCare Workshop "Native Landscaping for Curb Appeal" - 2019-03-30 09:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - EarthCare Workshop "Native Landscaping for Curb Appeal" - 2019-03-30 09:30:00 iCalendar - EarthCare Workshop "Native Landscaping for Curb Appeal" - 2019-03-30 09:30:00

Ascension Lutheran Church 720 South Germantown Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37412

FREE OF CHARGE! LUNCH PROVIDED! DOOR PRIZES!

WHEN: Saturday March 30th 2019 9:30 – 2:00 (see website for workshop schedule)

WHERE: Ascension Lutheran Church Community Hall (see website for directions)

REGISTRATION REQUIRED – Email activities@earthcareonline.org or call (706) 278-3979 or visit spring workshop.

"The Lord God took the man and put him in the Garden of Eden to work it and take care of it." (Genesis 2:15)

As Christians, we believe that we should responsibly care for those things over which we have been given dominion. One way to do this is by practicing sustainable gardening/landscaping at our homes, schools, churches, and businesses.

“Curb appeal” refers to how properties look to prospective buyers, but how does your landscape look to wildlife? Is your yard full of food, shelter, and provides a safe haven for raising young, or is it a “food desert” – devoid of habitat or worse yet toxic? This workshop will show how to make your landscape more appealing to pollinators, birds, and other wildlife while satisfying your neighbors that you haven’t lost your mind. We will broadly cover:

• why native plants

• basic tips for increasing biodiversity

• easy to grow plants for pollinators

• creating attractive landscapes with native plants

Our workshop leader, Sally Wencel is a gardener, native plant propagator, and sustainable landscaping advocate. She is a board member of Wild Ones Natural Landscapers, president of its Tennessee Valley chapter, a member of the Chattanooga Tree Commission, Co-Chair of the Chattanooga Area Pollinator Project and co-chair of the annual Plant Natives symposium.

Space is limited, so be sure to register as soon as possible. EarthCare members will be providing a pot-luck lunch.

Info

Ascension Lutheran Church 720 South Germantown Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37412 View Map
Education & Learning, Home & Garden, Outdoor
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - EarthCare Workshop "Native Landscaping for Curb Appeal" - 2019-03-30 09:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - EarthCare Workshop "Native Landscaping for Curb Appeal" - 2019-03-30 09:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - EarthCare Workshop "Native Landscaping for Curb Appeal" - 2019-03-30 09:30:00 iCalendar - EarthCare Workshop "Native Landscaping for Curb Appeal" - 2019-03-30 09:30:00
DI 16.11

The Pulse Calendar

Sunday

March 17, 2019

Monday

March 18, 2019

Tuesday

March 19, 2019

Wednesday

March 20, 2019

Thursday

March 21, 2019

Friday

March 22, 2019

Saturday

March 23, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours