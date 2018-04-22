Rock City Gardens hosts its 10th annual EarthDayz event, daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 20 – 22, for an experience in nature surrounded by the beautiful outdoors on Lookout Mountain. Scale the Climbing Wall at Lover’s Leap, learn how to use recycled materials for an innovative make-and-take project and see remarkable Birds of Prey shows.

Hosts John and Dale Stokes with Wings to Soar return for Rock City Raptors shows as they interactively present majestic rescue birds at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. in Critter Classroom.

Guests of all ages can learn how to build a rain barrel and try the EarthDayz fudge in the Fudge Kitchen! Kids can dig for a geode and meet Rocky, the attraction’s beloved mascot. They also receive an adventure passport upon arrival filled with coupons and activities.

Café 7 is now open for the season! Enjoy breathtaking views during lunch while savoring southern cuisine such as the Seven States Burger, Choo Choo Nachos or a Fried Green Tomato BLT. The outdoor restaurant is also featuring “Love the Earth Lemonade” with fresh fruit-filled ice cubes. Café 7 is open Thursdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., then daily beginning Memorial Day weekend. Big Rock Grill, open year-round, is also offering chocolate dirt cake with gummi worms in honor of this event!

EarthDayz revolves around Rock City’s commitment to reduce, reuse and recycle, its stewardship of nature and its commitment to education and the environment. Rock City is partnering once again with Orange Grove as they provide park-wide recycling pickup for the attraction.

Visit www.seerockcity.com/earthdayz for more info! Just six miles from downtown Chattanooga, Tenn., Rock City is an enchanted 4,100-foot walking trail showcasing lush gardens, caves and soaring rock formations.