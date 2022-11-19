× Expand Cameron McAllister East Ridge Christmas Parade Save the Date

Officials with the City of East Ridge announced that their annual Christmas Parade will be held on Saturday, November 19h. East Ridge is traditionally one of the first cities in Hamilton County to kick off the holiday season with its fun and fantastic Christmas Parade. The highly anticipated holiday event will begin at 6:30pm.

There are still spots available and any church, civic organization, club, school, or business that would like to be a part of this year’s Christmas Parade can find information on how to participate on the City of East Ridge website and Facebook page. The deadline to sign up to be in the parade is November 4th.

If severe weather forces a cancellation, the make-up date for the parade will be on Sunday, November 20th at 2:30pm.

Anyone interested in learning more about the East Ridge Christmas Parade is encouraged to contact Shawnna Skiles, Director of East Ridge Parks & Recreation Department at sskiles@eastridgetn.gov.

Information is also available on the City’s website at eastridgetn.gov - on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/EastRidgeTN , and on East Ridge Parks & Recreation Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/EastRidgeParksAndRec