East Ridge Christmas Parade

Officials with the City of East Ridge announced the return of their annual Christmas Parade on Saturday, November 20th. This highly anticipated holiday event is scheduled to begin at 6:30pm.

East Ridge is traditionally one of the first cities in Hamilton County to kick off the holiday season with its spectacular Christmas Parade. Unfortunately, Covid concerns during the height of the pandemic in 2020 forced the cancellation of the East Ridge parade. However, this year, officials believe the conditions have improved enough to allow an outside event to proceed.

There are still spots available and any church, civic organization, club, school, or business that would like to be a part of this year’s Christmas Parade can find information on how to participate on the City of East Ridge Facebook page. If severe weather forces a cancellation, the parade will be held on Sunday, November 21st, at 3:00pm.

For more information, go to the City of East Ridge Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/EastRidgeTN or at their website https://www.eastridgetn.gov/

